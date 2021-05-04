'We desperately wanted our baby's gender to be a surprise. A doctor's slip-up left me in tears.'

I'm currently pregnant with our first child, and my husband Chris and I were very firm in our decision to keep our baby's gender a surprise until they were born.

We'd both discussed it well before we even thought about having a baby - it's just one of those things that we talked about for our hypothetical future, like baby names.

There's so few surprises these days - everything is accessible at the touch of a button and there's less mystery in the world. So, I think having this one thing that we didn't know, and wouldn't know until the day the baby was ready to be born, was exciting for us and something we were really looking forward to.

We both thought it would make the birth more special and a little bit of an extra reward after nine months of pregnancy and then giving birth, which I'm led to believe isn't exactly a walk in the park.

At around 10 weeks, I chose to have NIPT (non-invasive prenatal testing) - which in my case involved both a blood test and a quick ultrasound.

When we were filling out the forms at the scan/testing location, they asked us two questions - "Do you want to know the sex of the baby?" and "Do you want us to include the sex of the baby in the report, in case you change your mind later?"

The answer to both was a resounding "No". We were both definitely on the same page that a surprise was the best way to go for us.

About a week later, the testing company called me to say the results of the blood test didn't show any increased risk of chromosomal abnormalities, which was obviously great news.

