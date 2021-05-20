Cassie's husband threatened to punch her during labour. Months later, he met Kylie.

Warning: The following deals with domestic abuse.

Less than a day after giving birth to her son in 2017, Kylie was forced to check out of the hospital early to drive her newborn's father to eat chicken at a restaurant in Sydney's Kings Cross.

Connor* complained that she couldn't walk properly down the street. He'd also made sure she didn't get any pain relief or an epidural while at the hospital.

Two days later, after asking him to hand her a breast pump, Kylie says she copped three punches to the head. As she told Mamamia, he'd been beating her, threatening her and abusing her since she fell pregnant.

Two years earlier, it was Cassie who says she was being threatened with a punch to the face by the same man for being "annoying" as she rode contractions in a birthing suite.

The only reason Connor's fist didn't connect, she explained, was because a midwife happened to walk in.

***

"How do you want to die?"

It took less than four months of being in a relationship with Connor for Cassie to feel so defeated, depleted and broken that she would reply "I don't care, you pick," when asked how she'd like to die.

They were standing beside Sydney's Warragamba Dam at the end of a secluded pathway.

"Do you want me to smash your head into a rock or do you want me to drown you?" she recalls Connor asking.

"I just looked at him thinking are you for f**king real? And I just in my head couldn't compute...I'd just had enough already, and I said, 'I don't care, you pick'. And that obviously wasn't the reaction he wanted. He wanted me to fight and beg for my life, and he wanted to be able to torture me with it," Cassie told Mamamia.