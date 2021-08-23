What is a ﻿﻿non-surgical rhinoplasty? 8 questions we needed answers to immediately about the cosmetic treatments we keep hearing about.

Anti-wrinkle injections, filler, PDO threads, laser, needling, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty… that’s the start of my cosmetic enhancement "resume", and I have no problem sharing as much.

We can love ourselves as much as an inspirational quote tells us to, but one of the best things about cosmetic advancements in 2021 is that if you really don’t like the look of something, and you are in the financial position to do something about it, you generally can.

Do I, do Mamamia endorse cosmetic procedures? We endorse women doing whatever the heck they want to.

The only thing I want from needle enthusiasts is that you DO YOUR RESEARCH. Please don’t jump into something because you think it’s trendy or you feel pressured to change something about yourself.

Any cosmetic procedure should not be undertaken lightly, and it’s something only YOU can decide.

(After doing adequate research, of course!)

This is one of the reasons why I waited until I was almost 27 before undergoing ANY sort of jab or slice. I personally wasn’t educated or mature enough prior to trust I was making the right decision.

So with that in mind, I’m hoping that this pervy look into some of the cosmetic treatments we keep hearing about lately helps inform you if you were wondering, and can be a starting point to answer some common questions about these popular procedures on the market.

To help me out (because although experienced, I am in no way an expert), I chatted through all my burning questions with Stephanie Murray. She's one of Australia’s top Cosmetic Injectors and co-owner/co-founder of Perth’s Absolute Cosmetic Medicine clinic.

Here’s what she had to say.