"A 10yo shouldn't be forced to give birth." The lives affected by Roe v. Wade, one month on.

Warning: This post mentions sexual assault and miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

It's been one month since the US Supreme Court handed down the decision that sparked outrage all over the world.

On June 24, the court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, winding back women's rights by 50 years.

Since then, "trigger laws" banning nearly all abortions have started taking effect in 13 US states. Restrictive abortion laws from before Roe v. Wade are also starting to be enforced in another 13 states.

Just this week, Georgia became the latest state to institute a ban on abortion after a heartbeat is detected, around six weeks of pregnancy.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision, President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month, that aims to protect women's access to abortion.

The order applies to states where the procedure remains legal by heading off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face, but his order will not restore access to abortion in the states where total bans have come into effect.