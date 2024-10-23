At its peak of popularity, Abercrombie & Fitch was a place of untold horrors.

Trigger warning: this story deals with sexual abuse.

Few brands encapsulate the mood of the early '00s like Abercrombie & Fitch.

Even 14,000 kilometers away in Australia, the cultural impact of this fashion label was felt on a global scale.

These days, Abercrombie & Fitch has experienced a resurgence among Gen Z for its effortlessly cool aesthetic and more diverse range of models.

But most of us will still associate the brand with what it stood for in the '90s and '00s: super hot, always thin, mostly white, people… namely, shirtless men.

It's a brand that has fallen from grace in the past decade due in part to the body positivity movement, but also the mounting accusations against the brand and its CEO, most recently outlaid in a BBC investigation and Netflix documentary.

Watch the trailer for White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch. Post continues after video.



Netflix.

This week, former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries was criminally charged by US federal prosecutors with sex trafficking and prostitution.

10 years since Jeffries left the label, dozens of men have claimed they were baited by Jeffries with the promise of modelling jobs and international travel before being sexually abused.