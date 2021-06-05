At 17, Lisa McVey was abducted by an infamous serial killer. Her story is now a popular movie.

The following contains mention of suicidal ideation and child sexual abuse.

Somewhere amid her panic and fear, Lisa McVey knew what to do.

From the moment the 17-year-old Florida girl was kidnapped late one November night in 1984 while cycling home from her shift at a Tampa doughnut shop, she made careful mental notes about her abductor.

Peeking beneath her blindfold she spotted a Dodge "Magnum" nameplate on his car. She counted the steps to his apartment and glimpsed at the wooded area nearby.

When inside, though held at gunpoint and repeatedly raped, she still had the presence of mind to feel and note the pockmarks in his face, his small moustache, thick brows, and his short, clean haircut.

When given the chance, she left multiple clear fingerprints in his bathroom, on the sink, mirror and shower curtain.

All in case, by some miracle, police came looking for her.

A movie about what Lisa endured has recently been released on Netflix.

Starring Canadian actor Katie Douglas, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey captures the teenager's harrowing ordeal and the hunt for her kidnapper, notorious serial killer Bobby Joe Long.

By the time Long abducted Lisa, he'd already raped and murdered at least eight women in the Tampa Bay area and went on to kill another two.

His victims, which included five sex workers, were all young women aged in their late-teens and 20s.

At 17, Lisa McVey was the youngest.

The true story of the abduction of Lisa McVey.

Prior to her abduction, Lisa had been contemplating suicide. Her mother struggled with addiction, and after dipping in and out of foster homes, Lisa was living with her grandmother and her grandmother's partner.