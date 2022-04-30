Abbie Chatfield can tell you exactly how you were tricked into thinking she was a villain.

When Abbie Chatfield appeared on Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor in 2019, she had no idea what "edit" was in store for her.

As one of the youngest contestants at 23 years old, she was surprised when the first trailer for the show played her off as the "dumb girl with curly hair and big tits" after she told Matt she was a Gemini when he told her he was an astrophysicist.

"My sister Jolie told me, 'If you get too nervous, just ask him what his star sign is because it'll be funny.' So [when Matt told me he was an astrophysicist] I was like, 'I know this isn't the same thing, but you have to tell me what your star sign is.' And he goes, 'I'm a Leo.' Then I go, 'Okay. I'm a Gemini.'

"It was edited."

"I was really angry, [and] after crying to my Mum for like a day, I was like, 'You know what, I'd rather be [portrayed as] stupid than the bitch.'

"It's so funny thinking about me being upset about that one promo."

As the episodes went by, Abbie's edit on the series quickly descended into 'villain' territory.

"I was the stupid, bitchy villain. It was like, 'She's manipulative and young.'

"I remember one of the girls did an interview after the show and the host asked, 'Well, why don't you like this girl? All of you seem to not like her but no one's told me what she's done.' And I actually messaged the girls after and said, 'What did I do to you?' But none of them had anything to say.