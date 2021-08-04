At Mamamia, we love nothing more than a candid chat. We have them all the time - whether that be on podcasts, in articles, around the office and, in this case, when on the phone to Abbie Chatfield.

If you're not a follower of Abbie on Instagram (seriously, get on that quick), then you won't know that the ex-Bachelor star is far from afraid of a loose chat. She doesn't shy away from 'controversial' topics like sex, masturbation, body image, therapy and vaccinations. In fact, she actively starts a bunch of these conversations - and for that, I absolutely adore her.

Quick watch: How are women having sex? The juiciest results from the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

For that reason, when I was offered a phone call with Abbie, you can bet I lined up every sex question that crossed my mind. Because if a sex editor and a sex toy creator can't have a 'professional' conversation about this, who can?

So, without further ado, here's every wildly inappropriate question I asked Abbie Chatfield, and the brilliantly chaotic conversation that followed.

What was the first sex toy you ever used? And what would you rate it out of 10?

Abbie: Oh my god, it was one of those pink bunny ear ones made of silicone... but the kicker was the vibrations got stronger with noise. So the louder you moaned or played music, the buzzing got harder. Like, you could f**k yourself to music!

I think it was quite an unnecessary feature, to be frank, but I picked it up from a little random sex store when I was 18. I would rate it a four out of 10, but if you'd asked me back then when I was first using it I would say a 10 out of 10 - because your first sex toy is always exciting, right?!

Just in case you're on the hunt for your first sex toy, take a look at this article for the best Mamamia recommendations.

Image: Mamamia.