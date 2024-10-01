Abbie Chatfield has rehomed her puppy, but not for the reason you think.

Abbie Chatfield has opened up about the gut-wrenching decision to rehome her beloved puppy, Daisy, just months after introducing her to the world with so much excitement.
In a tearful episode of It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield and in an Instagram post, she shared that despite six months of trying everything, it became clear that Daisy and her older dog, Walter, just couldn't live peacefully together.
"I've spent like six months agonising over this," Abbie began, clearly emotional. "I've tried my absolute hardest. I never thought I would be the kind of person to give up a dog… but I've had to rehome Daisy."