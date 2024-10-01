Abbie Chatfield has rehomed her puppy, but not for the reason you think.

When Abbie first adopted the Cocker Spaniel x Clumber Spaniel in April, her joy was undeniable.

She announced Daisy's arrival on Instagram with so much enthusiasm: "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY MY BEAUTY CHEEKY PERFECT ANGEL GIRL DAISY!!!!" she wrote, sharing adorable photos of her new pup.

"My perfect little princess has already brought so much joy to my life, and now that she is settled with Mr Walter, I have noticed such a difference in him 😭 " she said, adding that the pair "annoy mummy together, chase turkeys together" and that Walter would "teach Daisy manners."

"They both make each other (and me) so happy," she added.

At first, it seemed like everything was going smoothly.

Daisy and Walter appeared to be getting along, with Abbie often posting about how her two fur babies were growing closer. But behind the scenes, the challenges were mounting.

Abbie confessed in her podcast that while she was initially hopeful, Walter's past traumas made it impossible for him to fully accept Daisy.

"I don't want to say it's because of Walter, because it's not his fault, but his traumas and how they've manifested meant it wasn't working," she explained.