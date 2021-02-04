Abbie Chatfield had to deal with a ‘poo nugget’ during a date, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Abbie Chatfield had to deal with a ‘poo nugget’ during a date, and we need more information pls.

Abbie Chatfield has opened up about her most rogue dating moment, which involved a "poo nugget" disguised as a grape, and it's a lot.

The 25-year-old opened up about the incident on her podcast this week, sharing the story that involved anal beads with a "hook", and you can see where this is going...

"We'd had a cheeseboard before this, so I thought that what was on the bed was in fact a purple grape. And I looked closer because the bathroom light turned on, and it is a perfect little reindeer poo, but I was a reindeer," she said.

"I then panicked and picked up the poo with my hands."

She went on to share that in her panic, she put the poo in the sink, as opposed to the toilet.

When her partner asked her what was going on and she confessed that there was some poo on the bed, and he was... unphased.

She eventually went back to place her poo in the toilet, and "scrubbed [her] nails like 14 times".

... Yeah.

Listen to Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill, where hosts Laura and Kee discuss the Golden Globes. Post continues after podcast.