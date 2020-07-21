"I've been gaslit for a year." Abbie Chatfield just shared the brutal story about her time on TV.

In a series of Instagram stories, Abbie Chatfield has shared brutal details about the high school behaviour she says occurred during her time on The Bachelor.

On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise Australia Facebook and Instagram pages released a video of 'Cabana Drama' - behind-the-scenes footage of the reality show that never made it to air.

The video, which mainly consists of cast mates discussing who they are interested in and which contestants will receive a rose, also prominently features two female contestants talking about Abbie behind her back.﻿

Now, Abbie has publicly responded in a series of Instagram stories.

Uploading screenshots and videos to her public account, Abbie began by explaining that this behaviour is nothing new.

"I was targeted in the mansion," she wrote. "But because there were so many women saying they didn't like me, I was assumed to be the bad one."

She then explained that seeing the footage of the other women talking about her behind her back ultimately left her "relieved," because it was similar to what had happened in The Bachelor mansion.

Abbie then uploaded a scene from Bachelor in Paradise showing herself and Helena discussing who would get a rose and whether Ciarran Stott would pick Abbie or Cassandra Mamone.

Nothing nasty was said. Image: Facebook.