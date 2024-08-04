'It made me really upset.' The one moment from FBOY Island that Abbie Chatfield wouldn’t tolerate.

When FBOY Island Australia was first announced, host Abbie Chatfield found herself defending the reality show before a single episode had made it to air.

Many people took issue with the name, the premise of the series and even Chatfield's involvement in the production, thinking that the show, which was based on the American franchise, was setting women up to be tortured by F Boys for the audience's entertainment.

If you cast an eye back over the history of Australian reality TV and the treatment of women at the hands of aggressive men who are good for ratings, it has to be said that this concern is not without precedent.

However, when the series premiered in 2023 and the premise of the show was made clear, much of the concern was quickly quelled.

FBOY Island is hooked on three women who band together and are paired with 24 men, 12 of those men are self-proclaimed F Boys while the other 12 are self-proclaimed nice guys and it's up to the girls to figure out who is who and hopefully fall in love along the way.

"Everyone is much more understanding the tone of the show this time around," Abbie told Mamamia from within the walls of the FBOY Island mansion, while in the midst of filming season two earlier this year.

"Last year it was hard for some of the guys, particularly the F Boys, who all have big egos and didn't think women should speak. As a female host, I was making fun of them every chance I got. They didn't understand what the edit would look like, or that there would be good options for the producers to use. So sometimes they were getting genuinely insulted.