From family tragedy to divorce: Here's what happened to the members of ABBA.

Have you heard? ABBA is back! No, seriously! Would we lie to you?

After nearly 40 years, the Swedish pop group is releasing a new album, as well as an upcoming "state-of-the-art" digital concert.

The album is named 'Voyage' and is made up of 10 tracks that will be released in November this year.

In a recent live-streamed video, ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus said of the recording: "It all came rushing back in a matter of seconds."

"It was like no time had passed. Quite amazing," Benny Andersson added.

Video via Mamamia.

The concert, which will be performed virtually in London next year, will use digital versions of the group's four members using the same motion capture technology used for visual effects in Star Wars.

Check out the snippet below: