Aaron was planning to marry his girlfriend. Instead, he gave her a ring at her funeral.

On the morning of November 8, 2016, Aaron Roberts was stuck in a traffic jam when he had an eerie feeling.

He began frantically phoning is girlfriend, 26-year-old Danielle McGrath, who he knew used the road nearby to walk to the train station to get to work. When she didn’t answer, Aaron ran from his car to the front of the traffic jam, where his worst fears were realised.

Aaron saw his girlfriend’s handbag, and its contents, strewn across the street. He realised the woman, lying on the road and covered by a sheet, was Danielle.

The 26-year-old was hit by a truck and killed by a 59-year-old man while crossing the road on a green signal in the south Sydney suburb of Caringbah.

Now, more than a year later Aaron told a Sydney court that before Danielle's death he had purchased an engagement ring and had been planning a surprise proposal before her death.

Instead, he placed the ring on his girlfriend's finger at her funeral, two weeks after her death.

"I lost the brightest part of my day, my best friend and my future wife," an emotional Aaron told the NSW District Court on Thursday.

He said her death had left a massive hole in his heart that he would carry for the rest of his life.