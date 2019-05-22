Aaron Carter said Michael Jackson was 'inappropriate' with him once during their friendship.

Former child star Aaron Carter has claimed Michael Jackson was “inappropriate” with him.

In a clip from Carter’s upcoming appearance on US reality show Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter brought up an alleged “inappropriate” experience with the late singer.

However, he does not give much detail or an explanation of what happened.

“Michael was a really good guy, as far as I know a really good guy,” Carter said. “He never did anything that was inappropriate, except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate.”

Following the release of Leaving Neverland, the four-hour film that details allegations of abuse by the late singer, Carter defended Jackson.

In the film, Wade Robson, 36, who was acquainted with Jackson during a dance competition aged five, and James Safechuck, 42, who featured with the deceased singer in a Pepsi commercial, are interviewed about the abuse they claim happened to them as pre-teens in the 1980s and 90s.

In March, Carter told TMZ the men were “stomping on an icon and a legend’s grave” by coming forward with their accusations against Jackson, questioning why they hadn’t come forward while Jackson was alive.

He said his experience, which included sleeping in Jackson’s bedroom as a 15-year-old, with the pop star was “gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing”.

Carter first met Jackson in the recording studio in 2001, when Carter was 14. He and his older brother Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, featured in charity song What More Can I Give?

That same year, Jackson invited Carter to sing I Want Candy at his 30th anniversary celebration at Madison Square Garden, and in 2003 Carter attended Jackson's 45th birthday party.