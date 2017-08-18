'I'm a Muslim woman against the burqa. But Pauline Hanson's stunt just wasn't funny.'

Senator Pauline Hanson donning a burqa in the senate yesterday was hilarious. As an Australian Muslim woman, I laughed. I laughed so much that my stomach muscles felt as though they had just endured an extreme ab workout.

But then a sobering thought crossed my mind: I, along with many others, had also laughed at Donald Trump.

The thought that Trump could be the leader of the ‘free world’ was once laughable. Today it is a reality, the repercussions of which recently veered their ugly head in Charlottesville. Australia has already seen its Charlottesville in the Cronulla Riots. But if this sort of behaviour in the Federal Parliament of our nation goes unchecked, we can be sure to see far worse.

As a Muslim woman, I am not a proponent of the niqab (or burqa) – a headdress which covers the face of the person wearing it. As a woman of Afghan heritage, I know that the Taliban’s imposition of the burqa was detested fiercely by most of my countrywomen.

As a lay Muslim, I believe that the idea of hijab is to dress modestly. And I know that the concept of modesty means different things to different people. In a country where niqab is the accepted dress code, dressing modestly would carry a completely different meaning than in Australia. However, this isn’t Senator Hanson’s rationale. Senator Hanson’s burqa antic is just another attack on Australian Muslims, with the hope that such jabs will eventually knock them down and out.

Senator Hanson and I may agree on the non-essential nature of the niqab in Australia. But Senator Hanson does not speak for Australian Muslims like me who are avidly against the niqab, but choose to respect the rights of Australian women to dress how they wish.