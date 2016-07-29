A mother who admitted loving her partner more than her baby has been found guilty of allowing him to kill the 13-month-old.

Content warning: This post contains details that may be distressing for some readers.

The 22-year-old mother of a baby boy loved her boyfriend more than her innocent son, so much so that she helped her 27-year-old partner cover up the violent murder of her little boy.

The injuries inflicted on the 13-month-old boy, at the hands of Hardeep Hunjan, have been described as one of the worst cases of violence ever seen by police in the UK.

Overnight the baby’s mother, 22-year-old Ronnie Tayler-Morrison of Bedfordshire in the UK was cleared of murder but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child and of cruelty to a child under 16 reports the BBC.

Hardeep Hunjan was found guilty of Noah’s murder.

Baby Noah died of horrific injuries. Via Bedfordshire Police

The court heard that the couple had binged on alcohol and drugs in the hours up to the death of Noah Serra-Morrison and that drugs and alcohol were a regular feature in their lives.

The jury was told that neighbours of the couple frequently heard them arguing, with walls banging and shaking and the baby crying. Their chaotic relationship was exposed in court with diary entries written by Tayler-Morrison entered into evidence.

She wrote: "I don't see life without him, and as much as this sounds selfish I know that I love Noah but I love Hardeep more."

In another entry "So he got rude and I left him and bought Noah home. He turned up at my door, strangled me, threw me around, smacked a bottle on my head, broke the fish tank. Called me a wanna be model, slag and lots of other things. I hate him right now."

And then: "I don't care what has happened all I no is that I still want him."

"Why am I so crazy about him. I'm sitting on the living floor and all I feel right now is ugly, wasted away, unwanted and unneeded. He said it himself, this is why I don't get along with anyone, further more this is why no1 wants to get along with me, and I bet its the same with him.”

The two were regular drug takers. Via Bedfordshire Police

The evening before Noah died the couple again smoked cannabis and downed a full bottle of vodka after putting the toddler to bed, the court heard.

Throughout the trial the court was shown videos of the couple taking drugs and photos - in one baby Noah was shown posing with cannabis joints placed behind his ears.

The night that Noah died was explained as just another evening in their hedonistic lifestyle.

At 1.45am on November 21, Tayler-Morrison searched the internet for "my baby is hurt" and "my baby is breathing but not moving".

The court heard that half an hour later she phoned her student nurse sister, telling her she had found Noah on the floor after he pulled a fan on to his cot, and that he was "awake and moving, with his eyes open", but "not with it and not crying".