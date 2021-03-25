A Home Like Ours is the story of four very different women, trying to make sense of their changed worlds.

The best kinds of books are the ones that can seamlessly wrap you up in a story that's both comforting and compelling.

Keeping a literary foot in each of these two different worlds while also introducing a series of characters whose personalities leap off the page is no easy feat, but it's one that author Fiona Lowe is well adept at conquering.

The Australian best-selling, award-winning author has penned a slew of books that warmly tell women's stories through a sharp societal lens, exploring family, relationships, career, love and life and her new novel A Home Like Ours is a welcome addition to her well-loved body of work.

A Home Like Ours is set on the picturesque banks of the Murray River in northern Victoria, in the fictional town of Boolanga. The book features a cosy community garden at the centre of its narrative, one that acts as the catalyst for the events that take place.

It is this community garden that beautifully entangles the lives of four very different women within the pages of A Home Like Ours, and the garden itself becomes a conduit for what is really going on in this town.

It becomes a breeding ground of racism and prejudice, but also a hub of acceptance, support, and change as the characters pass through it.

The four women at the heart of A Home Like Ours are all written with realistic and complex emotions and storylines, crafted so carefully and with so much depth that they feel just like the women who could be walking through your own life right now - your family, friends, co-workers, and neighbours.