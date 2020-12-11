The story behind Stan's new movie A Sunburnt Christmas makes it an instant holiday classic.

The new Stan Original Film A Sunburnt Christmas is now available to enjoy, but for the people working behind the scenes, it has been a true labour of love.

The new Stan comedy was directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren (known for Bondi Hipsters and Stan's The Other Guy) and tells the story of a single mum and her young kids who are living on an outback farm and going through a rough moment in their lives.

Everything is then turned upside down when Daryl (Daniel Henshall from Stan's Bloom), a runaway criminal dressed as Santa Claus, crashes into their property in search of a secret he has hidden there, but is mistaken for the real Santa by the youngest of the kids, Daisy (Lena Nankivell).

Also in the mix are Daisy's older siblings Tom (Eaden McGuinness), a very anxious child, and her wily teenage sister Hazel (Tatiana Goode), who sees Daryl's unexpected arrival as an opportunity to get her troubled family back on track.

Things are further complicated by the fact that a mobster named Dingo (Sullivan Stapleton from Ride Like A Girl) is on the hunt for Daryl and will stop at nothing to track him down.

A Sunburnt Christmas is a holiday movie with a distinctive Australian twist, a welcome change from the slew of American movies many of us grew up with that looked nothing like our own lives and celebrations.

Take a look at the trailer for the new Stan Original Film A Sunburnt Christmas, now streaming.

When the film was first announced Christiaan Van Vuuren said, "I hope this movie is a Christmas present to all Australians after such a hard year," and this was certainly the sentiment carried by the cast and crew throughout filming.

After a year where the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many of Australia's TV and film productions, the team behind Stan's A Sunburnt Christmas rallied late in 2020 to shoot the movie over a quick time frame and worked intensely to have it ready for the holiday season.

Fake Santa Claus himself, Daniel Henshall, told Mamamia that the brutality of 2020 and the promise of Christmas was what kept the team going on set during those long days.

"There was not one person on that set who was not happy every day," he said. "It was a pretty intense shoot, the weather was very temperamental and we had 20 days to shoot the entire movie which is incredibly fast.

"But everyone gave their all because that was the energy we had. We were just grateful to be making a film that was going to affect people in a positive way.