"Okay, I just remembered all the weird sh*t we used to do at sleepovers in the 90s."

There was nothing quite as exciting to a child or tween in the 90s and early 2000s as a sleepover.

You'd grab your sleeping bag, half falling out of its bag because precisely no 11-year-old girl could correctly roll it up on a sleepy Sunday morning after 30 minutes of sleep and eight hours of ghost stories. Then you would head to your mate's house with your cute flannelette pyjamas and favourite teddy bear under arm.

Once there, the opportunities were endless. Or semi-endless, depending on how cool your friends' parents were.

No matter, there was a fairly well-trodden path of sleepovers past to follow. Because if you did not choreograph a dance routine - probably to a Steps song - were you even at one?

I've recently been thinking about how weird sleepovers were when I was younger. This is mostly because a. I obviously long for much simpler times and b. There really isn't much else for me to do with my time.

Seriously, sleepovers were weird - why are children so obsessed with witches and ghosts? - but they were also the bastion of tween culture, somewhere we could be unapologetically... tweeny.

Sleepovers made lasting memories and have given us plenty of nostalgia. Anyone who attended a sleepover in their youth will remember what they were like... and that they involved absolutely every one of the below activities. Every. Single. Time.

The event would kick off with multiple prank calls to boys in your class, even though you totally didn't like them, ew... boys...

But you'd tried to get their attention on MSN with the classic 'appear online/offline' tactic too... and someone would 'accidentally' write an incoherent jumbling of letters from banging on the keyboard just as an excuse to kick off the conversation with a "omg sorry, that was my friend oops hehe".

After logging off for real, you would crowd around in a circle of giggles because one friend had got their hands on their older sister's Cosmopolitan magazine, and there was a sealed section you all thought was scandalous despite having precisely no idea what any of it meant.

A fashion show and photoshoot would follow, because you had to look your best before outshining your tone deaf pals during your rendition of 'Wannabe'. You were Baby Spice, obviously.

Then came the moment you all got to show off your dance talents with a choreographed dance routine to 'Lady Marmalade', which in hindsight, had far too much hip movement.