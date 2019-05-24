They never made any... sense. The 14 shows we forgot we watched after school.

Nothing in my life has ever made less sense than the shows I found myself watching at 4pm as a kid growing up in Australia.
Alex Mack was turning into metallic water that I think was meant to be invisible and sneaking under doorways.
CatDog was a hybrid animal, cat on one end and dog on the other, with no bowel or butthole whatsoever, meaning their waste must have come out of each other’s mouths. I suppose.
And Pingu, that frankly psychopathic Plasticine penguin, made nightmarish sounds I’ve never forgotten.
What was Pingu ever trying to say?
Here are the 14 shows we almost forgot we watched after school. Until now.
1. Art Attack
Thinking about Art Attack still makes me want to do arts and crafts with FELT and GLUE and PAINT and MARKERS.
2. Sister Sister
Can I remember any of the story lines from Sister Sister? No. Could I sing the theme song immediately despite not having watched the show in 15 years? Absolutely.
Top Comments
Do you remember watching The Ferals?? The weird puppets of a rat, cat and dog??
I was reminded of s show I looked as a kid called pug wall.
I found it on YouTube and I love it even more as an adult. My kids like it too and the 90’s fashion looks pretty much the same as now!
Pugwall is on YouTube?!!! You’ve just made my weekend!!! My sister and I used to tape the songs with a cassette recorder in front of the TV. Loved it so much!