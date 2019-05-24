Search
They never made any... sense. The 14 shows we forgot we watched after school.

Nothing in my life has ever made less sense than the shows I found myself watching at 4pm as a kid growing up in Australia.

Alex Mack was turning into metallic water that I think was meant to be invisible and sneaking under doorways.

CatDog was a hybrid animal, cat on one end and dog on the other, with no bowel or butthole whatsoever, meaning their waste must have come out of each other’s mouths. I suppose.

And Pingu, that frankly psychopathic Plasticine penguin, made nightmarish sounds I’ve never forgotten.

What was Pingu ever trying to say? 

Here are the 14 shows we almost forgot we watched after school. Until now.

1. Art Attack

Thinking about Art Attack still makes me want to do arts and crafts with FELT and GLUE and PAINT and MARKERS.

art attack
LET'S HAVE SOME FUN WITH PAINT.

2. Sister Sister

Can I remember any of the story lines from Sister Sister? No. Could I sing the theme song immediately despite not having watched the show in 15 years? Absolutely.

TIA AND TAMERA.
TIA AND TAMERA.
3. The Amanda Show

I'm not sure if this show was actually hilarious or if I just thought a girl in a wig playing Judge Trudy was comic genius.

amanda-show
HAR HAR.

4. Angela Anaconda

WHY DID THEIR FACES LOOK KIND OF REAL BUT THE REST WAS ANIMATED IT'S TERRIFYING.

angela anaconda
I'M SO CONFUSED BY YOU.
5. Arthur

Arthur was meant to be an aardvark which is ridiculous because he doesn't look like one at all.

Arthur
WHAT animals are these? Is that a rabbit in the background? And how about the sisters?

6. A*mazing

You think you don't remember this show, but you do. It had kids from different primary schools competing to find keys and sh*t. Still don't get it.

amazing
WHY R U WEARING HELMETS.
7. Alex Mack

In retrospect, if you have some chemical reaction and start turning into metallic slime throughout the day, you should absolutely see a doctor.

alex mack
Poor thing.

You can watch the trailer for Alex Mack, right here. Post continues below...

Video by Nickelodeon

8. Doug

I don't mean to be judgemental, but if you're a teenage boy, why do you only have six hairs?

doug
Why is your father... blue?
9. Kenan and Kel

I just remember Kenan yelling "WWHHHHHY" after Kel inevitably did something stupid.

kenan and kel
Is orange soda just Fanta?

10. The Saddle Club

There is nothing 12-year-old girls like more than being part of a club and it didn't matter that hardly any of us had ever ridden a horse.

saddle club
That theme song tho.
11. The Wild Thornberrys

I recall thinking the eldest sister was really pretty but, but... she was animated. And had absolutely no chin.

wild thornberrys
Why wasn't anyone concerned that the youngest brother legit thought he was a monkey?

12. Madeline

The most vivid memory of my childhood is Chloe having a broken arm and playing the triangle.

madeline
We love our bread we love our butter...
13. Saved By The Bell

How weird was Screech?

saved by the bell
All they did was drink milkshakes and chat in the school hallways.

14. Plasmo

Look. This character from Plasmo had a face that was 100 per cent a vagina and that's all I have to say about it.

plasmo
How was this allowed?

What shows have I forgotten? Let us know in the comments section below. 

