They never made any... sense. The 14 shows we forgot we watched after school.

Nothing in my life has ever made less sense than the shows I found myself watching at 4pm as a kid growing up in Australia.

Alex Mack was turning into metallic water that I think was meant to be invisible and sneaking under doorways.

CatDog was a hybrid animal, cat on one end and dog on the other, with no bowel or butthole whatsoever, meaning their waste must have come out of each other’s mouths. I suppose.

And Pingu, that frankly psychopathic Plasticine penguin, made nightmarish sounds I’ve never forgotten.

What was Pingu ever trying to say?

Here are the 14 shows we almost forgot we watched after school. Until now.

1. Art Attack

Thinking about Art Attack still makes me want to do arts and crafts with FELT and GLUE and PAINT and MARKERS.

2. Sister Sister

Can I remember any of the story lines from Sister Sister? No. Could I sing the theme song immediately despite not having watched the show in 15 years? Absolutely.