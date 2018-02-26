Gird your scalps: the scary, spiky hairband from the 90s is back.

A long, long time ago in the late 1990s something terrible happened.
Women around the western world started scraping their hair back from their faces using what could only be described mini-Middle Ages torture instruments.
I’m talking about these little guys:
THIS IS HAIR… #hair by @anthonyturnerhair #thisishair #hairlove TAG US TO GET FEATURED… #thembp #themirrorboxproject #Repost @anthonyturnerhair ・・・ @prabalgurung AW18/19 featuring @roosabels styled by @alexwhiteedits make up @diane.kendal hair #anthonyturnerhair at @streetersldn with very special thanks to @wellahair and @hottoolspro #prabalgurung #nycfw #hair #beauty
Yep, the plasticy toothy hairbands that would pull back your hair but take off half your scalp in the process.