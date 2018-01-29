Warning: This article contains information about bullying and suicide which may be distressing for some readers.

1. An eight-year-old girl attempted suicide after cruel taunts from her classmates about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

At just eight years old, Queensland mum Richelle's eldest daughter has already endured more than any young child should: watching her mother undergoing chemotherapy and a double mastectomy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

But Richelle has revealed to 7 News that her cancer battle meant her daughter was the subject of cruel taunts and bullying at her primary school.

Last Friday, it became so bad the eight-year-old attempted to take her own life.

"She came to us stating that she wanted to end her own life due to the bullies always winning," Richelle told 7 News.

Richelle said the bullying started when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, when one girl took aim at her daughter in the playground.

"She told my daughter that her mum wasn't a woman because she didn't have hair or breasts and that she would turn out the same as me," Richelle said.

After telling her mother she wanted to end her own life, the eight-year-old was taken to Logan Hospital where she was assessed by mental health professionals.

"She hid under a blanket when speaking to the mental health nurse because she feared the bully would find out and what she would then do to her," Richelle said.

"I feel like I've failed my daughter, it's affected our family so much.".