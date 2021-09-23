75 HARD: The fitness challenge everyone's doing, and the science behind it.

If you're a dame who happens to frequent the ol' TikTok and Instagram, chances are you've seen people posting stuff about something called the '75 HARD' challenge. Yes? Everyone is having a yell about how good it is.

Created by a motivational speaker and entrepreneur Andy Frisella, the 'mental toughness' program has absolutely *exploded* in popularity, with millions of people sharing their journey on social media and encouraging others to jump on board.

Just check out the TikTok views under the hashtags #75HARDChallenge and #75HARD - it's... insane.

Video via Mamamia

In case you have zero idea what we're talking about (hi, hello, please sit), basically the challenge involves following a specific set of rules that promise to help boost your confidence, health and fitness after 75 days.

Sounds pretty good, yeah?

Well, here's the thing. When you take a proper squiz at what the program actually involves, it seems kinda (very)... problematic.

To suss it all out, we asked an expert to help us break down the 75 HARD program, including what's involved and the impact it can have on your physical and mental health.

Because while TikTok may have a thing for it, there are a few things you should know about '75 HARD' before jumping on board.

What is the 75 HARD challenge?

To give you a bit of a background, the 75 HARD program is a concept that took off from Frisella's podcast back in 2019. Since then, he's created a website and an app for the program. He's even published a book on it.

"The 75 HARD challenge is a 75 day program that is extremely restrictive," explains Ben Lucas from Flow Athletic.

"It is designed to not only get you into shape, but work on your “mental toughness”, too. However, a highly regimented plan for 75 days is not going to be great for anyone's mental health."

The challenge basically involves the participant following a set of rules that promise to focus on improving your diet, exercise, and personal development. However, if you end up breaking one of the rules - you have to start back at day one.