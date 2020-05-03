'I'm going through a divorce and can’t wait to have 50/50 care of my kids.'

It’s something I always used to joke about when my kids are playing up.

“We should just get divorced,” I’d say.

“Then we each would only need to deal with this shit 50 per cent of the time.”

Watch: Horoscopes homeschooling their kids. Post continues below.

Video by Mamamia

This was cute and funny when it was a joke, but now that this scenario is actually about to happen, I’m kind of surprised to discover that maybe I wasn’t actually joking.

Although COVID-19 still has us in the same house together, the plan is that once we can, my husband and I will be moving and making it a straight 50/50 split by way of custody. Neither of us is contesting this arrangement.

It has me wondering if maybe I am a bit of an uncaring monster, because I’ve read several posts on social media and in parent advice forums where a mum (usually) will be asking for advice on 50/50 custody and feeling that it’s unfair and that they will struggle being apart from their kids on their “off” days.

Often even when the mum has the majority of care, she will still lament the days she doesn’t have her kids and doesn’t know what to do during that time, except sit and mourn the time away.

But me, I know exactly what I’ll do with my “week off”. I mean, obviously a lot of it will be spent working, but in the rest of the time, I’ll be… doing whatever I want (within the limits of the law of course).