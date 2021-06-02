Can't be bothered to cook? Here are 30 women's favourite 5-minute meals.

Everyone has a go-to five-minute meal.

On the days where we don't have time (or sometimes, the desire) to cook, there's something we can whip up in minutes that still tastes pretty good. No time, no worries!

For future inspiration, we asked 30 women what their favourite five-minute meals are. Here's what they had to say...

1. "Toast or cereal." - Emma.

2. "Beans on toast or a tin of soup." - Gillian.

3. "Chinese cucumber salad. It's literally cucumber, chopped garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. Takes five mins, tasty and surprisingly filling." - Bushra.

4. "Scrambled eggs with baby spinach, chopped capsicum and tomato. Or an omelette with the above and cheese." - Kirsten.

5. "Cook some pasta with peas and corn in the same pot, then mix in a tin of tuna in olive oil. When it's done, throw some parmesan on top. Super easy in one pot. Kids love it." - Nicole.

6. "In a frypan, add olive oil and salt and pepper. Grill a piece of salmon and chopped veggies e.g. Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and zucchini. And it's nice to add a bit of something else e.g. garlic or pesto for flavour." - Isobel.

7. "Chinese sausage, sliced thinly, on microwave rice, spring onion and a fried egg. With some soy sauce and maybe chilli flakes. So good." - Sam.

8. "Weetbix with cinnamon and milk, microwaved. Forever." - Shell.