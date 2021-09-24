"The 5 entertaining things I learned from my kids' intense fascination with Minions."

It’s a 40-piece digital content series which drops every Saturday at 7am AEST. For someone like me who wants to see these bad boys in action without committing too much time, this snackable series (each episode is less than one minute) allows you to follow the Minions into various situations and then quickly move onto a new video.

Want to see how these evil sidekicks act on a mini vacation? Cool, they have that. Or maybe you want to see them compete in a round of basketball? Yup, they have. Or how about watching them perform in a concert? Yup, they bloody have that too!

It was while watching that series with my twins that I came to understand a few things about the Minions global appeal.

1. The Minions don’t speak a recognisable language.

It’s honestly like watching a foreign-language film, but without subtitles. Their native language (gibberish, according to the creator) is part of their unique appeal. You don’t REALLY know what they are saying, so you make up your own story in your head. This is fantastic for young minds developmentally, as it supports imagination and creativity throughout the viewing process.

2. The Minions are all the same and totally different at the same time.

Sure, they are all yellow. And yes, they all wear goggles and matching overalls. But each one is different in height, hairstyles, accessories and even their eyes (some have one and others have two).

These elements aren’t ever fully explained, but it’s the constant variety, even in movie scenes where you might see a few dozen at a time, that leaves the content so intriguing.

According to my investigation, there are 10,400 Minions. That means you’re almost always being introduced to a new character, which is both exciting and excitingly chaotic for the viewer. If you’re drawn to newness and variety, the Minions are literally designed to give you that in spades.