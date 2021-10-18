The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 19.

Search for 4yo WA girl enters fourth day.

The search for a missing four-year-old girl on Western Australia's northwest coast is entering its fourth day amid fears she may have been abducted.

Cleo Smith was last seen by her parents about 1.30am on Saturday at the Blowholes campsite at Macleod, north of Carnarvon.

The girl was wearing a pink one-piece sleepsuit with a blue and yellow pattern. She was in a red and black sleeping bag which has since been reported missing.

Homicide and major crime forensic investigators are assisting local authorities.

"It's been over 24 hours since I last seen the sparkle in my little girls' eyes! Please help me find her," her mother wrote on social media on Sunday. https://t.co/yDNHrStJNa — Mamamia (@Mamamia) October 18, 2021

Police on Monday searched a number of shacks located along the coastline at the campsite.

"We are continuing to throw everything we have at this and we will continue until we can provide some answers as to what has happened to Cleo," Inspector Jon Munday told reporters.

"Certainly we are not ruling (abduction) out. We are not going to get blinkered or assume that something has happened. Everything is on the table until we can rule it out."

A police helicopter and drones have also been deployed as part of an aerial search.

Inspector Munday would not comment on reports a car had been heard speeding from the campsite in the early hours of the morning.

He said the conditions near the tourist hotspot were difficult.