The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday July 28.

Sydney facing four week lockdown extension.

The Greater Sydney lockdown is expected to be extended four more weeks as NSW government authorities adjust some coronavirus restrictions for construction and other sectors.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her crisis cabinet met on Tuesday to put together a roadmap out of the health emergency that has engulfed Sydney and surrounding regions since late June.

But cabinet opted to extend the lockdown for four weeks, multiple media outlets have reported, which will be a blow for already struggling businesses.

Breaking: NSW Premier Berejiklian will announce a four-week extension of the lockdown on Wednesday, with concessions to allow construction to resume from Saturday in non-hot spot areas

That would set a new end date of August 28 - nine weeks after the city first entered the severe restrictions. It was due to end on July 30.

The construction industry - abruptly shut down on July 19 due to significant workplace transmissions - could be reopened on Saturday but with some restrictions.

A singles bubble is also likely to be introduced for people on their own, while the government is also believed to be considering rapid antigen testing for Year 12 students and essential workers.

The details will be announced on Wednesday at Ms Berejiklian's regular 11am press conference.

Victoria emerges from its fifth lockdown.

Victoria has emerged from its fifth lockdown with a slew of new restrictions aimed at keeping the Delta COVID-19 variant at bay.

From Wednesday, Victorians will be able to travel any distance and leave their homes for any reason, but masks will remain compulsory indoors and outdoors.

A ban on home gatherings remains, however people are able to gather outside in groups of 10.