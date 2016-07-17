couples

33 little things you can do right now to make you happy.

I was looking through a survey called The top 50 little things that make Brits happy and while I found myself agreeing with quite a few of them, some were a little odd.

The survey was conducted by the spirini.com and revealed that our British brothers and sisters love a good piece of toast, seeing a dog sticking its head out of a moving car or being surprised with chocolates or flowers.

On the rather unfortunate side they also appreciate the day they get their ID so they can legally drink, juicy gossip and being told they’d lost weight.

But enough about them.

We decided to look closer to home to compile a local of 33 little things that make us happy, hungry and/or delighted.

What little thing makes you happy?

Click through the gallery to see if you agree with our list of little things that make you happy. 

33 little things that make you happy.

1. Anything to do with a dog...their little faces...their stupid ears...1. Anything to do with a dog...their little faces...their stupid ears. Image: Men in Black, Columbia Pictures
2. A good shower.2. A good shower. Image: Elf, New Line Cinema
3. Rain on a hot day, love that smell.
4. The smell of cooking bacon.4. The smell of cooking bacon. Image: Burnt, The Weinstein Company
5. Crisp morning air.5. Crisp morning air. Image: Con Air, Walt Disney Motion Pictures
is coffee becoming extinct
6. A good cup of coffee.6. A good cup of coffee. Image: Gilmore Girls, Netflix
7. Finding money in your clothes pockets.7. Finding money in your clothes pockets. Image: Mad Money, Overture Films
8. The sound of rain on a tin roof.8. The sound of rain on a tin roof. Image: The Shawshank Redemption, Columbia Pictures
9. Finding something you thought you'd lost.9. Finding something you thought you'd lost. Image: Marie Antoinette, Columbia Pictures
10. Crisp new bedding.10. Crisp new bedding. Image: Marie Antoinette, Columbia Pictures
11. Everything about horses.11. Everything about horses. Image: The Horse Whisperer, Buena Vista Pictures
12. Good food not cooked by you.12. Good food not cooked by you. Image: Eat, Pray, Love, Columbia Pictures
13. Funny cat videos.13. Funny cat videos. Image: YouTube
14. Finishing hard exercise.14. Finishing hard exercise. Image: Bridget Jones' Diary, Universal Pictures
15. The sound of the ocean.15. The sound of the ocean. Image: Mad Men, AMC
Love on the phoneStaying connected through thick and thin. Image: Friends, Warner Bros. Television
17. Waking up early and realising you can go back to sleep before getting up.17. Waking up early and realising you can go back to sleep before getting up. Image: Good Luck Chuck, Lionsgate
18. The pop of a champagne cork.18. The pop of a champagne cork. Image: What Happens in Vegas, 20th Century Fox
19. Taking off your bra at the end of the day.19. Taking off your bra at the end of the day. Image: Flashdance, Paramount Pictures
20. Unexpected free things.20. Unexpected free things. Image: The Devil Wears Prada, 20th Century Fox
21. Cuddling a baby in the middle of the night.21. Cuddling a baby in the middle of the night. Image: Juno, Fox Searchlight Pictures
22. When a friend texts they are on their way with your favourite drink or snack.Ever since Secret Single Behavior became a thing, thanks to the gang from Sex and the City, ladies who live alone have not been shy about sharing.
23. Taking tight jeans off.23. Taking tight jeans off. Image: Eat, Pray, Love, Columbia Pictures
24. Finding chocolate in the fridge.24. Finding chocolate in the fridge. Image: Friends, Warner Bros. Television
25. Head massages at the hairdresser.25. Head massages at the hairdresser. Image: Orange is the New Black, Netflix
26. Buying something on sale and being told it is further reduced.26. Buying something on sale and being told it is further reduced. Image: Confessions of a Shopaholic, Walt Disney Motion Pictures
27. Babies who make eye-contact with you.27. Babies who make eye-contact with you. Image: Mr & Mrs Smith, Summit Entertainment
28. Coming home to a clean house.28. Coming home to a clean house. Image: Friends, Warner Bros. Television
29. Fridays...if you don't work weekends.29. Fridays...if you don't work weekends. Image: Bridget Jones' Diary, Universal Pictures
30. Seeing sweet, elderly couples who are still clearly in love.30. Seeing sweet, elderly couples who are still clearly in love. Image: Up, Walt Disney Motion Pictures
31. Ticking off the last item on a To Do list.31. Ticking off the last item on a To Do list. Image: Liar, Liar, Universal Pictures
32. Receiving a text from a friend when you are feeling down.32. Receiving a text from a friend when you are feeling down. Image: Offspring, Network Ten
33. The first scoop of peanut butter out of a new jar.33. The first scoop of peanut butter out of a new jar. Image: House of Cards, Netflix
