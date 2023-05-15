'It's all exes and eggs.' Why I don't want to hang out with my 30-something friends.

After moving her life across the world six months ago, Amy from Ireland was thrilled to come across a Facebook group for women in Sydney who wanted to make new friends.

“I found one for women in their mid to late 30s so I was like, yay my people!” the single 35-year-old told Mamamia. “I was so excited to meet people who I could be friends with.”

But when Amy headed along to a brunch the girls organised a few weeks ago, it didn’t go as she hoped.

Watch Carry Bickmore on letting go of people-pleasing. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

“We were all sat at different tables and as I made my way around the room, it was the same conversation over and over,” she said. “Broken hearts, former partners, and still not being over them. And then I think that spurred on the egg conversation because as you get older you're like, ‘well, that one didn't work out so now what?’.

“There were loads of women who’d been through loads of different experiences but the talk was all exes and eggs.”

For Amy – who’d been hanging out with friends in their 20s where “there isn’t much talk about settling down” – it was disappointing.

“Everyone was talking about the AMH test (a type of fertility assessment) and saying, ‘oh you should get it done’ and ‘you should just freeze your eggs, it’s an amazing insurance policy’ and la la la,” she explained.