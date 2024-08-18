Every single look from the 2024 Logie Awards red carpet.

The Logie Awards are back for 2024, and the fashion is as dazzling as ever. On Australian TV's night of nights, we're all eagerly anticipating two things: who will take home the coveted Gold Logie, and of course, what everyone is wearing on the red carpet.

The 64th annual Logie Awards are taking place at The Star Sydney on Sunday, August 18. It marks the second consecutive year the event has been held in Sydney, and as always, it's set to be an evening of glitz, glamour, and show-stopping fashion moments.

Hosted by the witty Sam Pang for the second year in a row, the red carpet kicks off at 4:30pm AEST, which gives us plenty of time to admire the stunning looks before the award ceremony begins at 7:00pm AEST.

The event will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and streamed on 7plus.

This year, 24 awards are up for grabs, including the highly anticipated Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television. This year, the Gold Logie race features newcomer Robert Irwin going head-to-head with seasoned favourites like Julia Morris and Asher Keddie for Australian TV's highest accolade.

Watch: Logie Awards 2024: Julia Morris gives sneak peak of her Logies dress. Article continues after video.