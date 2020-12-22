'It's what's known as a year 5.' We asked a psychic what to expect from 2021 and... okay.

If I had to list my top three... qualities, 'cynicism' would be very high on the list.

But 2020 has worn me down and honestly, I'm willing to cling to whatever hope I can find right about now.

We are about to enter a new year. This is always exciting, but right now, having endured 12 months of... whatever the hell this has been, it's everything.

While I am aware that a calendar flicking over the January 1, 2021 isn't going to draw a line in the sand of a global pandemic (sigh), there has to be some more positive news on the horizon. Right? RIGHT?

This is where my new, trusted friend Linda Willow Roberts comes in.

Linda is a medium and psychic known as 'the manifestor', and I practically begged her to tell me everything is going to be okay.

She didn't go that far, but Linda offered some much-needed comfort. And she didn't use that virus-related 'c' word once.

On December 21, Saturn and Jupiter moved into the sign of Aquarius. This is important, apparently, and not just because it meant the two planets looked cool and super close to each other in the sky.

"A new age is upon us and the Universe doesn't want us taking anything toxic into 2021," Linda said. Me and the Universe are on the same page here.

Linda Willow Roberts. Image: Supplied.