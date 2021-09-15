rogue

The 15 funniest memes from this year's chaotic Met Gala.

This year's Met Gala is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Monday, a bunch of celebs in outrageous outfits gathered for the biggest night in fashion. And it's exactly what we all need right now. 

This year, the theme was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', which to some screamed 'green robot baby' and 'black morph suit'... because duh.

Listen to this episode of The Spill, where hosts Laura and Kee recap the Met Gala. Post continues after podcast. 

Of course, the internet naturally lost its mind and the memes came flooding in. 

So we decided to round up the best ones for you. 

Here are the 15 funniest memes to come out of this year's chaotic Met Gala (which we can mostly thank Kim Kardashian for). 

Enjoy. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Navigating Gender & Identity With Zoe Terakes

No Filter

Harry, Meghan And The Hairdresser Meme

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

this is literally my sleep paralysis demon standing in the corner of my room #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7UF5T7uBMa

— taylor (@Iovenott) September 14, 2021
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
@tomanastasi she scares me so much #kimkardashian #foryou #fyp #metgala2021 ♬ original sound - thomas

Feature Image: Instagram@nocontextkathandkim + Twitter@zaynsf**kbot/@PandaWalksAlot

Want to win $100? Tell us what you think
MMSurvey
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships