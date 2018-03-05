celebrity

One inspiring Oscars photo summed up the sisterhood between this year's nominees.

This year at the 2018 Oscar awards there was a dominating theme of empowered women, empowering each other.

It was heard through the jokes cracked by Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. In the voice of Mary J. Blige who became the first person ever nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Original Song in the same year.

It was felt when Weinstein accusers Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek stood together on stage.

However after the speeches were read, awards given and champagne sipped, the resounding feeling of girl power remained.

Fellow nominees – professional rivals some might say – Saoirse Ronan, Sally Hawkins, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep, were all up for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

They lost to Frances McDormand’s performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The four ‘losing’ women embraced one another in a moment of solidarity.

The photo gave us the warm and fuzzies because while the past six months in Hollywood have bought an unthinkable amount of abuse and harassment to the fore, it’s also allowed us to celebrate, support and demand for more female voices to be heard.

Despite the fact that McDormand was missing in the hug – presumably celebrating her win or speaking to press, her vibrant acceptance speech shone a spotlight to all women working in film, and she demanded for better and more inclusive industry. Something that her fellow nominees immediately supported her with.

The spirit was alive and well today, this moment (along with many others) serves as a constant reminder women are great and when women support other women, we become greater.

And that’s all.

2018 Oscar's Red Carpet Fashion

Allison-Williams-90th-annual-academy-awards
Allison WilliamsImage: Getty
Zoey-Deutch-90th-annual-academy-awards
Zoey DeutchImage: Getty
Blanca-Blanco-90th-annual-academy-awards
Blanco BlancoImage: Getty
Sofia-Carson-90th-annual-academy-awards
Sofia CarsonImage: Getty
Wendi-McLendon-Covey-90th-annual-academy-awards
Wendi McLendon CoveyImage: Getty
Beanie-Feldstein-90th-annual-academy-awards
Beanie FeldsteinImage: Getty
Abbie-Cornish-90th-annual-academy-awards
Abbie CornishImage: Getty
Allison-Janney-90th-annual-academy-awards
Allison JanneyImage: Getty
Betty-Gabriel-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards-
Betty GabrielImage: Getty
Giuliana-Rancic-90th-annual-academy-awards
Giuliana RancicImage: Getty
Phoebe-Waller-Bridge-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Phoebe Waller-BridgeImage: Getty
Mira-Sorvino-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Mira SorvinoImage: Getty
Ashley-Judd-90th-Annual-Academy-Aw
Ashley JuddImage: Getty
Samara-Weaving-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Samara WeavingImage: Getty
Leslie-Bibb-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Leslie BibbImage: Getty
Jane Fonda-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jane FondaImage: Getty
Eiza-Gonzalez-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Eiza GonzalezImage: Getty
Elisabeth-Moss-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Elisabeth MossImage: Getty
Salma-Hayek-Pinault-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Salma Hayek-PinaultImage: Getty
Laura-Dern-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Laura DernImage: Getty
Gina-Rodriguez-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Gina RodriguezImage: Getty
Helen-Mirren-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards-
Helen MirrenImage: Getty
Mary-J.-Blige-90th-Annual-Academy-Aw
MaryJ. Blige-90th-Annual-Academy-AwardsImage: Getty
Andra-Day-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Andra DayImage: Getty
Keala-Settle-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Keala SettleImage: Getty
Viola-Davis-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Viola DavisImage: Getty
Whoopi-Goldberg-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Whoopi GoldbergImage: Getty.
Zendaya-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
ZendayaImage: Getty.
Taraji-P.-Henson-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Taraji P. HensonImage: Getty.
ennifer-Garner-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jennifer GarnerImage: Getty.
Margot-Robbie-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Margot RobbieImage: Getty.
Greta-Gerwig-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Greta GerwigImage: Getty.
Gal-Gadot-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Gal GadotImage: Getty.
Meryl-Streep-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Meryl StreepImage: Getty.
Laurie-Metcalf-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Laurie MetcalfImage: Getty.
Saoirse-Ronan-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Saoirse RonanImage: Getty.
Jennifer-Lawrence-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Jennifer LawrenceImage: Getty.
Emily-Blunt-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Emily BluntImage: Getty.
Octavia-Spencer-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Octavia SpencerImage: Getty.
Sandra-Bullock-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Sandra BullockImage: Getty.
Tiffany-Haddish-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Tiffany HaddishImage: Getty.
Maya-Rudolph-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Maya RudolphImage: Getty.
Nicole-Kidman-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Nicole KidmanImage: Getty.
Emma-Stone-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Emma StoneImage: Getty.
Lupita-Nyongo-90th-Annual-Academy-Awards
Lupita NyongoImage: Getty.

