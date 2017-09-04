Behold: All the outrageous outfits from the world's most 'open-minded' music festival.

This week passed marked the annual coming together of 70,000 celebrities, influencers and common folk wearing completely impractical outfits in the middle of nowhere… otherwise known as Burning Man.

The week-long festival held in Navada’s Black Rock Desert is known for its out of this world fashion, and this years’ punters did not disappoint.

The best way to describe it? If a unicorn vomited glitter over a scene from Mad Max.

There were dust-covered platform army boots with more buckles than we could ever deal with.

@robotheartcommunity ????????‍✈️#robotheart #burningman2017 #burnergirls A post shared by steemit.com @shaymardanova (@shaymardanova_may) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

There were native American feathered head dresses worn by people who may or may not be native American.

There were glitter breasts, braids and face paint, as well as goggles, balaclavas and scary bandit-esque face masks, which we presume served the dual purpose of looking cool and protecting their owner’s… orifices.