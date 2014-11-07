beauty

FROCKWATCH: The week that 'racewear' took an interesting turn...

Races and awards shows. Like Christmas and Easter for frockwatchers, without the religion, obviously.

And the shiny gifts did not disappoint. There were white eyebrows, Maleficent-inspired race wear, and someone dressed as a Christmas tree. How festive.

Kim Kardashian kicked off the week in a tight-fitting blue silk dress, and ended it with blonde brows.

Gabi Grecko arrived at the Melbourne Cup dressed as a fire bird – complete with wings, orange hair and an engagement ring.

But Kyle Sandiland’s girlfriend Imogen Anthony outdid her with Maleficent horns – and oddly enough, a crop top.

And Ariana Grande wrapped it up at the Country Music awards looking like a Christmas tree.

Very fashion. Much crazy.

All the while, the earth continued to spin and people went on with their day to day lives.

Which is why we think we need to pause, take a deep breathe and take a look at the gi-normous week in fashion that it was:
Kim Kardashian
Gabi Grecko Melbourne Cup
Geoffrey Edelsten and Gabi Grecko at the Melbourne Cup
Gabi Grecko and Geoffrey Edelsten at the Melbourne Cup
Imagoen Anthony at Melbourne Cup
Imagoen Anthony with Bambi Northwood Blythe at Melbourne Cup
Emma Freedman at the Melbourne Cup
Emma Freedman at Derby Day
Emma Freedman at Oaks Day
Ariana Grande
Fashions on the field judge Kate Peck, Myer Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza and Luke Jacobz
Fasions on the field contestant at Oaks Day
Fifi Box at Derby Day
Frances Abbott at the Melbourne Cup
Gigi Hadid at the Melbourne Cup
Home and Away's Nic Westaway at Derby Day
Henry Holland at Derby Day
Jennifer Hawkins
Jescinta Campbell at Derby Day
Jescinta Campbell's accessories at Derby Day
Jescinta Campbell at Derby Day
Jodi Anasta's footwear at Derby Day
Jodi Anasta at Derby Day
Johanna Griggs at the Melbourne Cup
Kate Peck and Lauren Phillips at Oaks Day
Kate Peck at Oaks Day
Kate Waterhouse at the Melbourne Cup
Kate Waterhouse
Kate Waterhouse
Kris Smith in the Myer Tent
Kylie Gillies at the Melbourne Cup
Megan Gale at the Melbourne Cup
Megan Gale's makeup look
Megan Gale at Derby Day
Megan Gale at Derby Day
Megan Gale's accessories at Derby Day
Megan Gale's accessories at Derby Day
Megan Gale's matching footwear and handbag at Derby Day
Melissa Hoyer at Derby Day
Myer Ambassadors Laura Dundovic Kate Peckand Lauren Phillips
Nadia Bartel and Bec Judd at the Melbourne Cup
Nadia Bartell and Nicole Warne at Oaks Day
Nadia Bartel at Derby Day
Nadia Bartel at Derby Day
Nikki Phillips at the Melbourne Cup
Nikki Phillips at the Melbourne Cup
Pia Miller at Derby Day
Pia Miller at Derby Day
Racegoers at the Melbourne Cup
Mark Beretta and Rebecca Maddern at the Melbourne Cup
Megan Gale's accessories at the Melbourne Cup
Samantha Wills at the Melbourne Cup
shane Warne at the Melbourne Cup
Shane Warne and Lydia Schiavello at the Melbourne Cup
Sonny and Hamish at Derby Day
The Sunrise ladies at Derby Day
Rita Ora
Sylvia Jeffreys and Richard Wilkins at Derby Day
Sylvia Jeffreys at Derby Day
Sylvia Jeffreys' accessories at Derby Day
Sylvia Jeffreys at Derby Day
Sylvia Jeffries at the Melbourne Cup
Terry Biviano and daughter Azura Minichiello at Derby Day
Terry Biviano in Carla Zampatti at Derby Day
The Sunrise crew at Derby Day
Tim and Anna from The Bachelor 2013 at Derby Day
Tim and Anna from The Bachelor 2013 at Derby Day
The Today Show team at the Melbourne Cup
The winner of the Melbourne Cup Fasions on the Field contest 2014
Zoe and Hamish at Derby Day
Zoe Foster-Blake at Derby Day
Zoe Foster-Blake at Derby Day
Melissa George
Cara Delevingne
Susan Yeagley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Bronwyn Mccahon, Zoe Foster and Justine Cullen at Derby Day
Cadel Evans
Chris Judd and Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cup
Bachelorettes Chantelle and Sam at Derby Day
Jen Hawkins and Alex Perry at Derby Day
Jodi Gordon at Derby Day
Kate Peck at Derby Day
Kris Smith with Hamish and Andy at Derby Day
Laura Dundovic at Derby Day
Lindy and Michael Klim at Derby Day
Eddie and Rachael Finch at Derby Day
Edwina Bartholomew at Oaks Day
2013 Myer Fashions on the Field National Winner Chloe Moo
An incredible hat from Fashions on the Field
Ann Kathrin at Oaks Day
Winner of The Batchelor 2013 Anna Heinrich preparing for the Melbourne Cup
Bambi at Derby Day
Bambi at Derby Day
Bec Judd with her daughter Billie
Bec and Chris Judd at the Melbourne Cup
Emma Freedman and Sylvia Jeffreys at Derby Day
Emma Freedman at the Melbourne Cup
Emma Freedman at Derby Day
Emma Freedman's hair at the Melbourne Cup
Fashions on the field
Fashions on the field competitors
fashions on the field contestant
Fashions on the field contestants at Oaks Day
Fashions on the field contestants at Oaks Day
Fashions on the field contestants at Oaks Day

What was your favourite post of the week?

