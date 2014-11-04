beauty

The best hair and beauty looks from the 2014 Melbourne Cup

Lead image: Emma Freedman (left) and Rebecca Judd (right) via Instagram

Let’s face it, the clothes horses have always been more interesting than the actual horses when it comes to watching the Melbourne cup.

From WAGs and socialites to visiting celebrities, the Cup is the closest event Australia has to The Met Ball.

Here are our favourite looks so far.
Rachael Finch
Megan Gale
Melissa Doyle
Emma Freedman
Laura Dundovic
Sylvia Jeffreys
Nicole Warne
Rebecca Judd - pre marquee - via Instagram
Anna Heinrich
Kate Waterhouse
Montana Cox
Tully Smyth - before - via Instagram
Johanna Griggs
Rachael Finch
Magdalena Roze
Bambi Northwood Blyth
Bambi Northwood Blyth
Rebecca Judd
Sam Armytage
Jessica Gomes
Rachael Finch - via Instagram
Kylie Gillies
Emma Freedman
Frances Abbott
Gigi Hadid
Renae Ayris
Alisa and Lysandra
Sam Armytage
Nadia Bartel
Gigi Hadid
Anna Heinrich
Anna Heinrich
Untitled
Johanna Griggs
Sally Obermeder
Nikki Phillips
Louise Pillidge

What’s your favourite Melbourne Cup look? 

More Spring Racing goodness right this way:

Kate Waterhouse on the makeup mistakes everyone makes at the races.

Montana Cox dishes on how she got ready for Derby Day

“5 things I learned while doing Solange Knowles’ Derby Day nails”

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???