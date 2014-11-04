The best hair and beauty looks from the 2014 Melbourne Cup

Lead image: Emma Freedman (left) and Rebecca Judd (right) via Instagram

Let’s face it, the clothes horses have always been more interesting than the actual horses when it comes to watching the Melbourne cup.

From WAGs and socialites to visiting celebrities, the Cup is the closest event Australia has to The Met Ball.

Here are our favourite looks so far.

Rachael Finch

Megan Gale

Melissa Doyle

Emma Freedman

Laura Dundovic

Sylvia Jeffreys

Nicole Warne

Rebecca Judd - pre marquee - via Instagram

Anna Heinrich

Kate Waterhouse

Montana Cox

Tully Smyth - before - via Instagram

Johanna Griggs

Rachael Finch

Magdalena Roze

Bambi Northwood Blyth

Bambi Northwood Blyth

Rebecca Judd

Sam Armytage

Jessica Gomes

Rachael Finch - via Instagram

Kylie Gillies

Emma Freedman

Frances Abbott

Gigi Hadid

Renae Ayris

Alisa and Lysandra

Sam Armytage

Nadia Bartel

Gigi Hadid

Anna Heinrich

Anna Heinrich

Untitled

Johanna Griggs

Sally Obermeder

Nikki Phillips

Louise Pillidge

What’s your favourite Melbourne Cup look?

More Spring Racing goodness right this way:

Kate Waterhouse on the makeup mistakes everyone makes at the races.

Montana Cox dishes on how she got ready for Derby Day

“5 things I learned while doing Solange Knowles’ Derby Day nails”