This beauty blogger just applied 100 layers of foundation to her face.

We’ve all applied a little too much makeup at some stage, but this takes the cake (…face).

Beauty YouTuber Jeely is gaining attention for her latest video, where she films herself applying 100 layers of foundation to her face. ONE HUNDRED LAYERS.

The first thought in our mind is: why?

Jeely says she got the inspiration from other Swedish Youtubers as part of a makeup challenge “tag” which has seen people apply hundreds of layers of nail polish as well as do their entire makeup using liquid lipsticks or highlighters.

Throughout the six minute video, Jeely applies her foundation using a beauty blender sponge, getting visibly more emotional with each layer.