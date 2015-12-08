We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Breaking news: Child’s body found in Brisbane apartment.

The body of a young child believed to be aged 11 has been found at a Brisbane apartment complex.

Nine News reports police were called to a residential building in Dunmore Terrace in Auchenflower, in the city’s inner suburbs, at around 1.45am.

Yahoo Seven reports police are questioning one person and still searching for another person who they believe was in the apartment at the time of the child’s death.

More to come…

2. PM launches his ideas boom.

The Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has launched his $1.1 billion innovation and science agenda with a four year plan promising tax breaks for risk-taking businesses and a boost in science spending.

The ‘ideas boom’ will encourage risks to be taken to set up the Googles of the future and see preschoolers learn computer skills.

Mr Turnbull said Australia was falling behind in terms of maths and science teaching in schools, collaboration between researchers and industry, and businesses taking risks.

“The big gearshift here is a cultural one – if we can inspire people to be innovative … I promise you our opportunities are boundless,” Mr Turnbull said.

Under the plan, early-stage investors in start-ups will get a 20 per cent tax offset and a capital-gains tax exemption; a move the Prime Minister said would “drive substantial new investment”

3. Joe Hockey to be announced as US ambassador today.

Former federal treasurer Joe Hockey is today expected to be appointed Australia’s next ambassador to the United States.

The ABC reports that a formal announcement will be made this afternoon and Mr Hockey will start his new role in Washington next month.

On last night’s 7.30, Mr Turnbull was asked about the appointment.

He refused to confirm it, using the phrase, “You may very well say that but I couldn’t possibly comment.”

“Joe is a great Australian and I look forward to him serving Australia in other capacities.

4. Man awake while having tonsils removed.

A patient who was awake during surgery after an anesthetist failed to switch on the sedation machine has told how he suffered pain and emotional distress when he found himself awake but unable to properly move or communicate during the procedure in February 2013.

The man was undergoing a routine tonsillectomy at the northern beaches Delmar Private Hospital in Sydney.

The 34-year old’s situation became apparent during the routine tonsillectomy when staff noticed him twitching and his blood pressure rising reports The Daily Telegraph.

The man had been given a neuromuscular block but the machine to administer an ongoing sedation gas was not turned on at the power point.

The Medical Council of NSW last week found anesthetist Biing-Lin Yin guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and ordered him to undergo mentoring and complete a daylong course in anesthesia safety.

Dr Yin said he was “multi-tasking” during the surgery and had also checked a message on his mobile phone.