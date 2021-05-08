A secret couple and subtle references: 7 things you didn't know about 10 Things I Hate About You.

From Mean Girls to Clueless, there's something so nostalgic about high school rom-coms.

But it's rare to find a movie from that era that still holds the same power as it did at its debut.

Despite that, 22 years later, 10 Things I Hate About You continues to be a cult classic thanks to its loveable cast and complicated love story.

Watch: Julia Stiles in 10 things I Hate About You below. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

But for a movie so well known, there are a whole heap of weird and wonderful facts about 10 Things I Hate About You that you might not know about.

So, without further ado, here are seven things you didn't know about the movie.

It's based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

10 Things I Hate About You takes the Shakespeare play, The Taming of the Shrew, and reimagines it in a high school setting.

The play and movie alike follow the Stratford family (a shout out to Shakespeare's hometown Stratford-upon-Avon), where an overprotective father doesn't allow his daughters to date (or, as the play has it, marry) until both have a boyfriend (or husband).

The trouble is, the less desired sister is far less interested in dating (and marriage), so, potential suitors for the sought-after Bianca hatch a plan to get her sister, Kat, a boyfriend.

Director Gil Junger also made references to Shakespeare throughout the film. For instance, character Mandella, who is obsessed with the playwright, receives a Shakespeare-inspired 'promposal' in the film.

