"It's been really tricky." Zoe and Benji Marshall are expecting their second child together.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



Benji and Zoe Marshall are expecting their second child together.

Sharing an ultrasound photo on Instagram on Tuesday morning, Zoe wrote: "It's really bloody hard for me to keep a secret. That's why I've hardly been on Instagram or sharing stories because I don't trust myself that it would just slip out."

She continued: "It's time. I've been incredibly sick and isolated for the last 11 weeks because of this little monkey. I'm sharing this and so much vital information I learnt from this season on today's [podcast] episode.

"I look forward to being honest and sharing the good, bad and really ugly bits of this time with you all. Mini Marshall due day before my birthday (god help me another Gemini) June 2021."

The 36-year-old also opened up about her pregnancy news on her podcast The Deep, which delves into the experiences of unique individuals and their life stories.

In the new episode, Zoe shared that she has been cautious about sharing her pregnancy news after suffering a miscarriage in November 2019.

"At the time of this recording, I am hitting about 12 weeks pregnant. I have been so sick since week four," she shared.

"It's been really tricky not being able to be honest about that. A lot of that is due to respect to my husband. He's had a lot of anxiety around me sharing prematurely, which I completely understand," she continued.

"We had a loss this time last year, and I think the impact of that on me really rattled him. He's just been very private in general."

Earlier this year, Zoe opened up about her experience with pregnancy loss.

In a 15-minute video shared to Instagram, the podcast host shared that she learned about the miscarriage at her 10-week scan.

"I just remember a woman saying: 'There's nothing in there.' I was just so floored... and so upset. There were no signs of it. And I just felt so betrayed by my own body."

The 36-year-old decided to share her own ordeal in the hopes of helping other women who have experienced pregnancy loss.

"When this happened I was desperately seeking answers and finding none, I needed someone to normalise what was happening, that could tell me what had helped them," Zoe shared on Instagram.

"I stumbled through this, even calling a pregnancy loss helpline and getting no answer. It felt hopeless.

"This isn't a hunt for sympathy this is the start of a conversation – I would like to hold a virtual women's circle for those of you who have experienced pregnancy loss in whatever form that takes. I am no expert. I am just one of the many that lose babies every day."

Zoe and her husband Benji welcomed their first child together, Benjamin Fox Marshall, in February 2018.

"I’ve been deep in the baby bubble, savouring every moment," Zoe wrote on Instagram at the time.

"No social media, hardly any visitors, just giving myself space to get to know this new love. It’s a love I couldn’t comprehend, challenging me in ways I didn’t expect, there have been many many tears – tears of joy and pure overwhelm.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this time."

Zoe announced that she was expecting Fox in an interview with Woman's Day in 2017, sharing that the couple had struggled to fall pregnant due to Zoe's struggle with severe stage-four endometriosis.

"We always knew we wanted a baby, so living with that uncertainty was tough. It was always in the back of my mind," she told Woman's Day.

"This is my dream come true," NRL player Benji added.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.

Join the community of women, men and families who have lost a child in our private Facebook group.

Feature Image: Instagram.