Zoë Foster Blake’s new book is set to become a TV series.

Zoë Foster Blake is headed for the bright lights of Hollywood with her best-selling novel Things Will Calm Down Soon set to be adapted into a US TV series.

And she's in impeccable hands.

The production company behind Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers, Made Up Stories, has optioned Blake's fictional novel about a woman who makes it as an entrepreneur while balancing the challenges of motherhood.

Things Will Calm Down Soon follows 30-year-old A-list stylist Kit Cooper as she embarks on a huge career pivot.

"When she decides to launch her own product, we go with her as she builds a brand, team and multimillion-dollar business while single parenting, managing an unreliable partner and a dysfunctional wider family, and far too many school WhatsApp messages," the synopsis reads.

"When Kit finds herself in the alien world of investors, suits and mergers and acquisitions her relentless anxiety, imposter syndrome and head-spinning busyness begs the question: will things ever calm down?"

Blake announced the exciting news that her book was being turned into a TV series on her Instagram page.

"I felt very strongly while writing this novel that it belonged on screen, that the story of a female founder, from concept to managing and then selling a business, hadn't been told before, and in a way that felt relatable to the many women all over the world carefully, imperfectly and wholeheartedly balancing the many tasks, pressures, demands, distractions and people in her life every day," she wrote.

"In an uncharacteristic and alien move for a frustratingly self-deprecating woman: I feel really proud right now. Now go read the book so you know what all the fuss is about! And let me know who you think should play Kit. (Already asked Martin Short; he's busy.)"

The announcement was flooded with excited comments and praise from her friends and followers.

The author's husband Hamish Blake joked in a comment on the post, "I would like to apply for the role of 'Zoe's 2nd PA' when you get to go to Hollywood (1st PA to do all work please)."

Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Katie Amos will executive produce the series for Made Up Stories, with Foster Blake working with them as executive producer.

"As a female founder, a mother and a lover of books I knew immediately I had to bring Zoë's brilliant complex and aspirational book to life as a US set TV series," Bruna Papandrea said

"I continue to be inspired to make super fun things I desperately want to see, and the world needs to meet Kit, a woman who reminds me of so many kickass women I know."

Foster Blake is thrilled to join forces with Papandrea. "Bruna is a passionate and proven champion of Australian female authors and their work, and I couldn't think of anyone more suited or more formidable than Made Up Stories to bring to life the characters and world of Things Will Calm Down Soon. I'm delighted; I'm excited."

Made Up Stories is known for its books-to-screen adaptations with movies The Dry and Penguin Bloom produced by the company, along with TV shows Strife, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Undoing, Tell Me Your Secrets, Pieces of Her, Anatomy of a Scandal, and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Along with Foster Blake's show, the company is currently adapting Liane Moriarty's new novel Here One Moment with Kidman already attached.

Made Up Stories shared the company's excitement over bringing the author's story to the small screen, saying it is "riddled with real-life business advice and reassurance while providing a genuinely entertaining read."

