Buy once, refill forever: The Aussie brand that's tackling single-use plastic.

You Beauty's Better Beauty is a monthly initiative in which Mamamia highlights a brand, product or launch that is making positive changes in the sustainability space.

Real talk: You don't have to be a sustainability queen to know the impact that beauty products have on our poor little planet. (Surprise! They're terrible).

The beauty industry contributes *significantly* to the plastic problem in Australia, with 179 million (!!!) single use plastic bottles - things like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant and skincare - bought from the supermarket each year.

According to the Federal Government’s Waste Report, only 15 per cent of the plastics we use will actually get recycled.

Meaning? 85 per cent of this ends up in landfill.

Sheesh.

Watch: The 7 eco-friendly habits that aren't so green. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

A crazy total of 152,150,000 SUP (single use plastic) bottles of these body products alone will continue to end up in Australian landfills each year

You guys - that's A LOTTA digits!

Enter: Aussie start-up called Zero Co.