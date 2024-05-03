Every single look Zendaya has ever worn to the Met Gala.

This year, the 2024 Met Gala will take place on Tuesday, May 7 Australian time, with celebrities, designers and the world's most notable faces flocking to the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The evening will celebrate the Costume Institute's newest exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion", showcasing 250 rare pieces including a Charles Frederick Worth gown from 1877.

The dress theme for the 2024 red carpet is "The Garden of Time", which was inspired by the exhibition.

This year will be hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth — so of course, all eyes will be on them to see how they interpret the theme.

While woman of the moment Zendaya has become a fashion icon over the past few years, she hasn't actually attended the Met Gala since 2019.

Let’s take a look back at every outfit she's ever worn.

2015 — "China: Through The Looking Glass".

Zendaya at the 2015 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

At Zendaya's Met Gala debut in 2015, she shirked the gown trend and went for something a little more playful.

She arrived on the red carpet wearing a red and black Fausto Puglisi mini dress that came with all of the accents to give it some oomph.

2016 — "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology".

Zendaya at the 2016 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

After dipping her toe in the sartorial pool, the 2016 event was all about coming out of her shell.

Zendaya made heads turn with her Michael Kors gold rhinestone gown while honouring the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" theme.

The dress itself was a subtle nod to the robotic, digital undertones of the evening but it was her sharp black bob that proved to be the most striking accessory to the look.

2017 — "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between".

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In 2017, Zendaya delivered her most glamorous Met Gala look when she arrived wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown from their fall 2015 couture runway.

And to top it all off, that striking red lip was just *chef's kiss*.

2018 — "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination".

Zendaya at the 2018 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

By 2018, Zendaya was really starting to come into her own; and with a theme like "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" she took it as the perfect opportunity to push the boundaries.

Her Joan of Arc-inspired custom Atelier Versace look was powerful and feminine, paying homage to one of the most iconic women in history.

2019 — "Camp: Notes On Fashion".

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

In 2019 the theme was "Camp: Notes On Fashion" and boy did everyone have fun with it. Leading the pack wearing a dress that can only be described as our Disney fantasies come true, Zendaya wowed in her Tommy Hilfiger and Hussein Chalayan-designed light-up gown.

