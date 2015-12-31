News
beauty

How to: DIY Zebra print nails.

Animal print never goes out of style. But let’s face it, leopard-print leggings and tiger-stripe tees are not for everyone.

For anyone who is seeking a more subtle touch of the jungle this summer, this super quick mani is the perfect choice.

It’s easy as 1, 2, 3! All you’ll need is:

– Two colours (we’ve kept it traditional with black and white).

– A top coat.

– A thin tipped paint brush.

– And some paper towel (just for potential spillage).

Check out our super simple How To video above for details!

Tags: beauty , fashion , video , women

