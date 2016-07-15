News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Zayn Malik has revealed why he left One Direction and it's got something to do with aliens.

Zayn Malik is a solo artist now. We know this because he keeps reminding us of that time he left One Direction at every chance he gets.

Malik famously quit the boy band in March of last year, leaving fans pretty distraught.

He’s talked a lot about the moment he left the band, and his relationship with the rest of the 1D lads, but he’s never really explained why and how he made the decision to leave.

Until now….(Oh, that felt so dramatic!)

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the 23-year-old revealed that the decision was made in a somewhat otherworldly setting.

"An alien spoke to me in a dream," he told the publication when asked why he left the multi-million dollar earning boy band.

Umm...ok?

via GIPHY

Zayn isn't the first star to give a totally weird interview (and we're sure he won't be the last).

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-3 , music

Related Stories

Recommended