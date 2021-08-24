"I have been imprisoned inside the house."

"Even I cannot go outside the house with confidence and security to buy something for myself... because of my participation in the Tokyo 2020 [sic]."

These are the words of Zakia Khudadadi, Afghanistan's first female athlete competing in the Paralympic Games.

The 23-year-old's dream of competing at the Games had come crashing down after it was announced the Afghanistan's National Paralympic Committee wouldn't be participating.

"Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo," the International Paralympic Committee said in a statement.

"We hope the team and officials remain safe and well during this difficult time."

But Khudadadi wasn't giving up hope.

In a video message, shared on the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee Facebook page, the Para-taekwondo athlete pleaded for help.

"My family is based in Herat city where all of the city is captured by the Taliban. Currently, I reside with my extended family members in Kabul who do not have enough food to feed their own children; and I am an additional burden on them," she said in the video.

"I request from you all, that I am an Afghan woman and on behalf of all Afghan-women, to help me. My intention is to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, please hold my hand and help me!"

"Please, I request you all - especially all the women from around the globe and the female institutions and the United Nations to not let the right of a female citizen of Afghanistan in the Paralympic movement to be taken away, so easily.

"I have struggled a lot to get here, this in itself is a great achievement and not to be taken lightly. I don’t want my struggle to be in vain and without any results. Help me!"

Thankfully her words were heard and over the weekend she was quietly rescued by an Australian team.

Here's how Australia achieved the impossible.

The rescue mission.

According to the ABC, Olympian Nikki Dryden, who works as a human rights lawyer, and Alison Battisson, the director of Human Rights for All, were key players in the rescue mission.

Together, they identified a group of 50 most at-risk athletes and their dependants that needed help and worked with the Swiss-based Centre for Sport and Human Rights to call on governments to support in any way they could.

Dryden was tasked with communicating with the athletes while Battisson worked on their visa applications.

Dryden also reached out to Craig Foster, who previously spearheaded a campaign to free former Bahraini footballer, Hakeem al-Araibi, back in 2018 and 2019.

He bought in connections like Australian wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke and former Winter Olympian and member of the Federal Parliament, Zali Steggall.

Within just three days, the Australian government agreed to accept the athletes.

Then came time the task of actually getting them out of Afghanistan.

Dryden teamed up with the CEO of Intelligent Risks, Neil Fergus, who was in charge of controlling the negotiations.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the athletes had to make their way to Kabul airport on Sunday, which given the unfolding events and the chaotic images shared on our news feeds, was an incredibly difficult task.

At one point, the athletes had become separated from the rest of the group and there was a risk of losing their opportunity to get through the security gates and terminal.

A series of WhatsApp messages published by the ABC chronicles just how stressful the situation was, as the athletes and their dependents made their way to the gate.

Unfortunately, even after reaching the gate, they were tuned back not one but twice.

Foster then contacted the government who passed on the message to let them through.

In the end, 50 Afghan athletes and dependants were rescued thanks to the unbelievable efforts of key players in Australia and on the ground in Afghanistan.

