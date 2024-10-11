Yung Filly shot to fame on YouTube. He's just been charged with raping a woman in Australia.

A UK internet personality-turned-rapper has been arrested in Australia over allegations he assaulted and raped a young woman at a club in Western Australia.

Yung Filly, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the following day for a court hearing.

Watch: Yung Filly performs at Bar1 in Perth, Australia. Post continues after video.

The 29-year-old, who was in Australia touring, was charged on Thursday. The charges include four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

It is alleged that the incident occurred on September 28, after he brought a woman in her 20s to his hotel room following a performance at Perth nightclub Bar1.

Barrister Seamus Rafferty SC represented Barrientos in the Perth Magistrates Court, and successfully applied for bail on the rapper's behalf. WA police prosecutor Julius Depetro had opposed the bail application, claiming there was an "extremely strong" prosecution case, supported by photo and CCTV evidence.

Depetro argued that Barrientos was "no ordinary" accused but someone with a large following who "had already made headlines". He claimed that the risk of interference with a witness could not be alleviated by usual protective bail.

"Given nature of social media, nature of people jumping on bandwagons, given the nature of [the] power imbalance between the parties," he said.

Depetro also told the court that Barrientos was a flight risk, given that he had "no links to [Western Australia]," and had access to large amounts of cash from his social media revenue — including $700,000 from his YouTube and TikTok accounts alone.

"There is no guarantee given [his] significant means we will be able to bring him back to face these charges," Depetro argued.

Magistrate Tanya Watt, however, granted bail with strict conditions, including banning Barrientos from contacting the alleged victim or posting on social media about the case. He must also stay in Western Australia, report daily to police, and pay a $100,000 bond.

Who is Yung Filly?

Originally from Colombia, Yung Filly now lives in the UK.

He began his YouTube career in 2012, releasing short skits and comedy Q&As. These days, the social media personality is best known for his work with a YouTube collective called 'Beta Squad'.

In 2017, Filly kicked off his music career, releasing Colombian-inspired grime music. His debut single was called 'Take Time'.

The rapper has also appeared in multiple shows on the BBC, and has been involved with Soccer Aid 2020 and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

In 2021, Filly won Best Media Personality, alongside fellow YouTuber Chunkz, at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) awards. He was also nominated for Personality of the Year at the Rated Awards for Grime and Rap music in 2021 and 2022.

More recently, the 29-year-old took part in an online cooking series titled The Greater Game, which was pulled a day after its release, following his rape and assault charges.

Mamamia has reached out to Barrientos' representatives for comment.

Feature Image: Instagram.