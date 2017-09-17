The internet just remembered Colin Firth was young once, and obviously... gorgeous.

Youth is a funny thing, isn’t it?

Take Colin Firth for example.

Forever immortalised as the wise one, the older one, the one with the scope to play great roles.

We forget, because of this, because of his presence, because of his God-like status, that yes, he was actually young once, too.

And a skinny, dweeby, yet highly-attractive young person at that.

The internet, you see, has only just remembered that time is a thing, age is a thing, and that people and growth aren’t stagnant. As a result, it’s very important we reflect on how a young Colin Firth makes us feel.

And, well, that’s all there really is to it.

Just the recognition that someone who is now 57 wasn’t always 57.

But he was always Colin Firth.

When asked about his looks in the past, Firth has said, “I absolutely don’t care about my looks and I’m so used to them that I wouldn’t change a thing”.

Same here, Colin. Same here.